LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS) Insider Buys £1,999.85 in Stock

LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS – Get Free Report) insider Michael James Stilwell purchased 5,405 shares of LifeSafe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £1,999.85 ($2,551.48).
LifeSafe Stock Up 3.8 %
LON:LIFS traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 41.50 ($0.53). The stock had a trading volume of 7,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,965. The company has a market capitalization of £9.18 million and a P/E ratio of -276.67. LifeSafe Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 31 ($0.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 55.99 ($0.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.90.
About LifeSafe
