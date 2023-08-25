LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17,100.00 and last traded at $17,100.00. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17,150.00.

LICT Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17,758.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18,542.54.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

