LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17,100.00 and last traded at $17,100.00. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17,150.00.
LICT Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17,758.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18,542.54.
About LICT
LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LICT
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.