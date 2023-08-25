Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,663 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $81,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,773,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.