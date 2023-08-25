Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 2,488.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,500 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. 695,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.427 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

