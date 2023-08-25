Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Invests $57.48 Million in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,403,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,478,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 1.48% of Adient as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $29,589,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 702,782 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Adient by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after buying an additional 679,595 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 2,233.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after buying an additional 517,811 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $810,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

