Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $98.57 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327,765 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,204 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 1.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $98,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,919,596,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. 1,681,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

