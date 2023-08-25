Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $70.92 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare makes up about 1.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Tenet Healthcare worth $70,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,271,124,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.27. 582,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,711. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

