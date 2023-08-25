Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $53.59 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $53,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 121,590 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,929.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.6 %

QSR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.89. 1,326,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,734. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

