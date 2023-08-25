Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $157.41 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,518,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,023 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for 2.9% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.39% of BCE worth $157,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in BCE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after purchasing an additional 548,862 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,794,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BCE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,110,000 after buying an additional 76,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 1,412,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,979. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $50.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

