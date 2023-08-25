Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Douglas M. Shipley Sells 10,373 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $216,069.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,954,383 shares in the company, valued at $61,539,797.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.5 %

LEGH opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $517.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 742,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 15.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,395 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 42.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 36,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.