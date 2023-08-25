LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Trading 2.5% Higher

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €59.42 ($64.59) and last traded at €59.08 ($64.22). 122,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €57.62 ($62.63).
LEG Immobilien Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is €58.64 and its 200-day moving average is €57.83.
About LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.
