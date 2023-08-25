Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,800,000 shares trading hands.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £973,747.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.03.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.