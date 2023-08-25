Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Lamb Weston worth $23,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 355,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

