Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $651.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $652.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.43. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

