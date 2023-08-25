Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) PT Lowered to $9.00

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.48. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.