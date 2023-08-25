KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Shares Down 1.5%

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.55. 2,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 33,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12.

Get KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $341,000.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

