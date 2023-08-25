Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,102,823 shares of company stock valued at $179,737,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

