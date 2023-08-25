Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 375 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IP. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.