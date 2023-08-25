Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

