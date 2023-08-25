Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 343.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

