Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

