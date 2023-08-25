Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,791 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,576,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 151,895 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 260,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 63,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 488,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $840,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ONB stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.05%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

