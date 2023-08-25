Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 147 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $224.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.35. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

