KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) CEO Linda M. Tharby Buys 5,272 Shares

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Linda M. Tharby bought 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,338.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,390.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 27.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,060,167 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 585,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 372,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 363,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 341.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 231,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

