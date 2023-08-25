Kokoswap One Day Volume Reaches $8,141.76 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $82.44 million and approximately $8,141.76 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kokoswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kokoswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kokoswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.