Kokoswap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $82.57 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $82.57 million and approximately $8,345.04 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

