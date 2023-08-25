Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Shares Down 0.9%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.55. Approximately 21,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 102,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.59.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.84. The stock has a market cap of C$487.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$89.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.15 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

