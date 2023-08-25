Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.75 and traded as low as C$17.71. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$17.97, with a volume of 106,483 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.78, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

