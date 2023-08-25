Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $618.00.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Kering Price Performance

Kering Company Profile

Kering stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70. Kering has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

