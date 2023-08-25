Kennicott Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.47. The company had a trading volume of 558,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,815. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

