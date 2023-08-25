Kennicott Capital Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,273,000 after buying an additional 257,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,818,000 after purchasing an additional 193,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.35. The company had a trading volume of 38,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

