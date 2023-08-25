Kennicott Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,047 shares of company stock valued at $23,344,577 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,807,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,461,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

