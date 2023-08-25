Karuna Therapeutics’ (KRTX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $214.00 price target on the stock.

KRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.50.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.95. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $159.73 and a 52-week high of $270.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,466. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

