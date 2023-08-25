Justin J. Mcanear Sells 1,678 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $76,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.68. 1,251,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,564. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 10x Genomics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $575,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $3,424,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.