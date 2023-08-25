JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 556,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 264,753 shares.The stock last traded at $44.53 and had previously closed at $44.08.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.