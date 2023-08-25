JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (LON:JEDT) Shares Up 1.3%

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.85). 33,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 219,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.78).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The company has a market capitalization of £591.34 million, a PE ratio of -232.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 388.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 408.84.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan European Discovery Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan European Discovery Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -432.10%.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

