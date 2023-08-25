JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $67.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.70.

NYSE:FIS opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $96.67. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

