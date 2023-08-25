JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target to $192.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.67.

NYSE:BR opened at $182.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.14. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $184.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $5,644,453.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,985,102.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,116 shares of company stock worth $31,018,976. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after acquiring an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 469,172 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

