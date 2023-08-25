JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $341.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $314.00 to $341.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Accenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.55.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

ACN opened at $314.05 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $208.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.95 and a 200-day moving average of $291.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

