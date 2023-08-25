JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $319.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $319.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.79.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $242.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.93. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $449.24.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

