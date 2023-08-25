Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 130.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $241.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,525. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.96. The stock has a market cap of $450.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

