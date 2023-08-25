Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,804,000 after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. 1,631,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.