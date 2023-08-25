Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 440,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after buying an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $172,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.24. 2,089,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

