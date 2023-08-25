Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $3.35 Billion Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,494 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 3.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $3,348,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,728,000. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,490,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,719. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.