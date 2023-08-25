Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,111,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,706,000 after buying an additional 30,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 722,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,586,000 after buying an additional 106,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $178.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.03 and its 200 day moving average is $184.51. The firm has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

