Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,223,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,677 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $787,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. 2,550,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

