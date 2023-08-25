Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 882 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after buying an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

SBUX traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $94.99. 2,642,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,693. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

