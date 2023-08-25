Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $58.36 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.