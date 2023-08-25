John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $99.18 and last traded at $99.18. Approximately 19,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 70,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.71.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.87.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $234.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 745,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,457,000 after buying an additional 274,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 123,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,033 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 170,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75,523 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 47,085 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

