John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $234.22 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average of $105.87. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $127.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

